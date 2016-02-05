  1. Home
Sony is launching this slick grey-blue PS4 as an Uncharted 4 bundle in April

  • Will release 26 April with Blu-Ray Uncharted 4
  • Coming to US, Canada for $399.99
  • Pre-orders now open
  • Includes matching Dual Shock 4 controller

Rejoice, Uncharted 4 fans! Sony is getting ready to release a limited-edition version of its PlayStation 4 console just for you.

The company has announced a new grey-blue version of the PS4 to commemorate Uncharted 4's 26 April release date. Unfortunately, it'll only be available in the US and Canada (so make a reminder to check eBay should you live elsewhere but still want one of these). Although they won't become available until the same day Uncharted 4, pre-orders are now open. This new version costs $399.99.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is an upcoming third-person shooter developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony. It is the sequel to Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, and stars Nathan Drake, a protagonist in all four Uncharted titles. Keep in mind this bundle not only includes a 500GB PS4 in "grey blue featuring a silk-screened image of Nathan Drake," but also a copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on Blu-ray.

The new PS4 also comes with gold-embossed logos and a matching DualShock 4. Sony plans to also separately release the grey-blue Dual Shock 4 controller for $64.99, along with a matching wireless headset for $99.99 in early March.

You can place pre-orders now on PlayStation's site.

