  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS4 improves entertainment line-up with new All 4 app

|
Channel 4 PS4 improves entertainment line-up with new All 4 app
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

- All 4 joins BBC iPlayer and Demand 5 on PS4

- Ready to download now

- No news on ITV Hub

Although the PlayStation 4 has always been the current generation console most targeted at hardcore gamers, even that community has bemoaned the lack of certain entertainment and streaming apps over its two-year lifespan. In particular, while BBC iPlayer and Demand 5 have been present since the beginning, the lack of the last two remaining UK TV services has been odd.

That hole has partly been filled today, with the launch of All 4 - the online portal to Channel 4's vast line-up of current and archive TV shows.

British PS4 owners will find the All 4 app ready to download under the TV & Video section of the homescreen.

The provides access to a vast array of content, including the new series of Peep Show and the previous eight seasons to catch up on. There's also drama Humans, sitcom Catastrophe and much more.

Channel 4 has also announced that from Sunday 3 January, All 4 viewers will gain access to Walter Presents, an on-demand-only service showcasing some of the world's best foreign language drama. All content under that banner will be available from the off.

READ: 31 best PS4 games every gamer should own

"It's great that we can end this great year for All 4 by launching on PlayStation 4, bringing thousands of hours of shows to even more viewers," said Channel 4's head of distribution, Carl Pfeiffer.

The PS4 is still awaiting an announcement by ITV on when or if ITV Hub is coming to the console.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments