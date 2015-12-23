PS4 improves entertainment line-up with new All 4 app

Although the PlayStation 4 has always been the current generation console most targeted at hardcore gamers, even that community has bemoaned the lack of certain entertainment and streaming apps over its two-year lifespan. In particular, while BBC iPlayer and Demand 5 have been present since the beginning, the lack of the last two remaining UK TV services has been odd.

That hole has partly been filled today, with the launch of All 4 - the online portal to Channel 4's vast line-up of current and archive TV shows.

British PS4 owners will find the All 4 app ready to download under the TV & Video section of the homescreen.

The provides access to a vast array of content, including the new series of Peep Show and the previous eight seasons to catch up on. There's also drama Humans, sitcom Catastrophe and much more.

Channel 4 has also announced that from Sunday 3 January, All 4 viewers will gain access to Walter Presents, an on-demand-only service showcasing some of the world's best foreign language drama. All content under that banner will be available from the off.

"It's great that we can end this great year for All 4 by launching on PlayStation 4, bringing thousands of hours of shows to even more viewers," said Channel 4's head of distribution, Carl Pfeiffer.

The PS4 is still awaiting an announcement by ITV on when or if ITV Hub is coming to the console.