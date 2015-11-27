  1. Home
Play your PS4 games on PC or Mac soon thanks to official Remote Play app

Would you like to play your PS4 games on PC or Mac? Sony thinks you would, so it's going to make it possible with a Remote Play app.

Following up from an unofficial app that allows gamers to stream PlayStation 4 titles to a PC, Sony has announced it official version of the app.

Sony's Shuhei Yoshida took to Twitter to announce that the company is working on a Remote Play app that will stream to PCs and Mac in the future.

This remote play functionality working on Mac will put the PS4 ahead of the Xbox One in its offerings.

At the moment details are scant so how powerful the Mac or PC needs to be isn't clear. But it's likely the PS4 will do the processing so it should mean even older machines will be able to run the games.

The Remote Play app could be a great way to jump between machines in the house. If someone needs the main screen where the PS4 is connected, gamers should be able to jump off and continue on a Mac or PC. How smooth this transition will be is unclear but we'd expect a restart may be needed, rather than continuing seamlessly on the second screen. But we can hope.

When the PS4 Remote Play app will arrive is not clear since there has only been the tweet. But if Sony is already announcing this officially it would suggest the update isn't far off.

