Remember the limited edition 20th Anniversary PS4 DualShock 4 you couldn't buy? Now you can

Along with the amazing retro 20th Anniversary PlayStation 4 released in extremely limited numbers last year, Sony also decked out a version of its DualShock 4 controller in old school, original PlayStation colours, with the 90s logo on the home button. And it was part of the exclusive bundle that became the hottest product in town last Christmas.

For many of us, we had to look on in wonder and awe at the supercool consoles, with getting one not feasible for many considering how every numbered unit sold out the moment the lottery for ownership began. But although the console itself is still an unattainable ideal (unless you're willing to part with £1,100 or more), Sony has decided to manufacture new versions of the special edition DualShock 4 controllers and sell them in the UK.

What's more, you can pick one up from Amazon or Game for around £50, just £10 more than a standard version.

PlayStation Europe tweeted about its release earlier today and both UK retailers have them in stock already. If you have Amazon Prime you can even have one delivered to you for tomorrow.

Now all you need is a bucket hat and a rave to really get you in the mood.