PS4 System Software 3.0 Kenshin coming tomorrow, what will you get?

Sony has Sony has announced that after a successful beta test period with invited owners giving feedback, it is ready to release the new system software for its PlayStation 4 console.

System Software 3.0 (codenamed Kenshin) will roll out from tomorrow, 30 September, and it brings a number of key changes to the user interface - many of which have been requested by the ever increasing community.

Some of the tweaks are minor, some just fix small issues that some have encountered, but there are a load of major features added too. So here's what to expect on your PS4 from tomorrow.

Sony has increased the amount of online cloud storage available to PS Plus members. It is jumping from 1GB per member to 10GB. Plus, there's a new dedicated section on the home page for PS Plus, with direct access to account information and the free games each month without having to go through the store.

Now that YouTube has launched its livestreaming service for gamers to rival Twitch, the PS4 is set to support it as an option. And video clips will also be able to be shared on Twitter. Maximum video length on Twitter will be 10 seconds, so it's more for fun little clips than walkthroughs.

A new app for events arrives. It gives an overview of activities taking place in your games, such as when a special enemy is due to appear, or double XP special occasions.

PS4 owners get the chance to request a Share Play or Broadcast session from a friend, rather than have to wait to be invited. You will also be able to group friends into favourites, so make access to specific friends quicker.

The Live From PlayStation app has been streamlined, to more easily view the most popular broadcasts, video clips and screenshots. And you can now grab the latter in PNG as well as JPEG, for higher quality.

Finally, stickers have been added to the update to make messages more visual and faster to send.

There is also plenty of other additions and tweaks, but they'll become more obvious as you spend more time with the new system software.