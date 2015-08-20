Sony goes Metal Gear Solid mad: MGSV Xperia and Walkman devices in-bound

Having already announced a special edition 1TB PlayStation 4 decked out in Metal Gear Solid motifs and colour schemes, Sony is now turning its attention to other devices.

In Japan you will soon be able to buy special Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain edition phones, tablets and a couple of Walkmans.

There will be an Xperia J1 Compact smartphone, Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Walkman A16 and Walkman ZX2, each with the logo for "Outer Heaven" - one of the organisations in the game.

In addition, owners will find two soundtrack files pre-installed, a custom ringtone (on the phone) and matching wallpapers.

The tablets also get MSGV cases with different designs. The phone and the tablets all get a PDF book of art from the forthcoming game and 1,000 yen (around £5) to spend on Metal Gear Solid digital comics.

All of the devices will be released on the same day as the game in Japan, 2 September. Prices range from 28,000 yen (£144) for the Walkman A16 up to 140,000 yen (£720) for the high-end, audiophile-centric Walkman ZX2.

The special edition Xperia J1 Compact will cost 59,800 yen, around £308.

Sadly, it doesn't seem that any of the Metal Gear Solid devices will be released outside of Japan, but you will still be able to get hold of that fantastic PS4 to show your love.