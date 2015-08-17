This is the PS4 you've been looking for! Two Star Wars bundles in attack formation
- Darth Vader themed 500GB PS4
- Special chest plate controller
- Comes with either Disney Infinity 3.0 or Battlefront
- Four classic Star Wars games included
With two Star Wars coming soon, Disney Infinity 3.0 and Star Wars Battlefront, plus The Force Awakens set to rule cinema box offices, Sony is continuing its trend of releasing special edition PlayStation 4 consoles with a tie-in.
There will be two Star Wars limited edition PS4 bundles on offer from November, one will feature the deluxe edition of Star Wars Battlefront and download vouchers for PlayStation 4 versions of four classic games - Super Star Wars, Star Wars: Racer Revenge, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter and Star Wars Bounty Hunter.
The other will feature the four classics but swap Battlefront for the base Disney Infinity 3.0 game and the Rise of the Empire Play Set Pack, with Luke and Leia, plus an additional Boba Fett figure.
The PS4 included in both packs is adorned with the face of Darth Vader, while the DualShock 4 controller is styled like Vader's chest plate.
READ: Star Wars Battlefront preview: Red 5 standing by for Fighter Squadron
Putting aside the excitement that four former Star Wars games are being upscaled and brought to PS4 for the first time, there's only one snag to the limited edition sets; they both have 500GB PlayStation 4s, rather than the new 1TB versions.
That's easily solvable though, through replacing the hard drives yourself. You can check out Pocket-lint's step-by-step handy guide on how to do it. Everyone's a winner.
