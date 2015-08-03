PlayStation Now game-streaming service officially goes live for PS TV and PS Vita

Sony's PlayStation Now game-streaming service is officially available for the PS TV micro-console and PS Vita handheld console, following an open beta that first launched in October.

Although the service is only now premiering for those devices, it was first detailed a year ago and has been available in the US and UK under an open beta scheme. PlayStation Now has also been available since May for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 consoles as well as select Samsung smart TVs.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming service, much like Netflix or Spotify, but for gaming. It provides access to more than 125 games for the PS TV and PS Vita and is essentially a major push by the gaming division of the Japanese firm. It could change the way we access games forever.

In addition to launching the service for the new devices, five titles are being added this month, including God of War III, Dynasty Warriors 8, MX vs. ATV Supercross, Bomberman Ultra, and The Last Guy. Sony is also offering a free one-week trial to all newbies, meaning there's no reason not to give it a go.

PlayStation Now costs $19.99 a month, or $44.99 if paid in three-monthly installments. Watch the launch trailer above for more details, or you could always check out Pocket-lint's PlayStation Now explainer.

We've contacted Sony to find out if the service has also premiered for the two new devices in the UK and hope to update soon.