PlayStation Now goes into open beta in UK, costs from £2.99 to rent a game

After a relatively short while in closed beta, PlayStation Now has opened its testing phase to all owners of PlayStation 4 or PS3 consoles. Some Sony Bravia TVs and Blu-rays players will also be able to access it from today.

PlayStation Now is Sony's cloud streaming platform that offers hundreds of PS3 games to stream live from super servers and play as if the game is installed on your own machine. Your console, TV or Blu-ray deck receives 720p video from the servers while controller codes are sent the other way.

It requires a DualShock 3 or DualShock 4 controller to play the games - which is not a problem if you already own one of the two compatible consoles - and you will need a recommended minimum broadband connection of 5Mbps.

Owners of select Sony 4K Bravia TVs that can run PS Now can apply for a free DualShock 4 until 31 August.

Save games are also stored on the remote server and online features of most games also work.

At present games, such as Uncharted 3, Bioshock Infinite and Mirror's Edge, are only available to rent - there is no Netflix style subscription offering at present. Prices start at £2.99 but can cost up to £7.99 depending on the game and length of rental (from 48 hours to 30 days).

You should find PS Now as one of the options on the PS Store on your UK console. Alternatively it should appear as an app on other devices.