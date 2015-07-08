Guardians! This limited edition PS4 Destiny: The Taken King console is calling you

Sony has announced a limited edition PS4, finely dressed in Destiny livery.

Launched to celebrate Destiny: The Taken King, this white PS4 has been adorned with a map of the cosmos, designed to reflect the opening of the game.

The Guardian's crest adorns the face of this special edition console. It's a glossy white and paired with the standard white controller, so there's no special graphics on your DualShock, unfortunately. The console is the standard 500GB model, rather than the recently-announced 1TB model.

The Ghost that you can see in some of the pictures isn't part of this limited edition bundle, that was part of the special edition of Destiny from last year, but Sony threw it into the scene because it looks cool.

The Destiny: The Taken King limited edition PS4 bundle will come with a complete physical version of the game, including the original release of Destiny, Expansions I and II, as well as the new addition, The Taken King.

You'll be able to upgrade to the digital collector's edition for more content, as well as getting exclusive PlayStation content for the game.

The Taken King is big update for Destiny, with a new campaign, more maps, rewards, weapons, character classes and more, recently showcased at the E3 Expo.

We love the intricacy of the silver mapping drawn on the console, it looks awesome in real life. Make sure you click through the gallery above to see it in detail. This is a limited edition you'll want to give pride of place to if you get your hands on one.

The limited edition PS4 Destiny: The Taken King bundle will be available from 15 September.