New Sony 1TB PS4 Ultimate Player Edition unveiled for release soon

E3 2015 is all wrapped up, but the gaming reveals have not. Sony has just announced a new PS4 that will have double the storage of the current model.

The new Sony 1TB PS4 Ultimate Player Edition is the same as the current model in every way, except this version has all that extra storage space. This is ideal for anyone that uses Sony’s PlayStation Plus service, which fills hard drives fast with downloadable games.

Of course that extra space can be used for anything the owner wants. So if you fancy cramming your PS4 full of movies, music and photos, that’s an option too. Then there are the myriad add-ons, DLC games and extras that extend games even further at the cost of hard disc space.

The Sony 1TB PS4 Ultimate Player Edition will be available in “select Europe and PAL territories” from 15 July. So expect to hear more on the exact locations of release, as well as pricing, very soon.

Despite E3 just last week Sony didn’t announce this box then. Perhaps it was waiting for the madness of the show to calm before dropping this bombshell. Either way it’s more than welcome.

We’ve contacted Sony to find out more on pricing and release dates and will update when we know more.

READ: Jeremy Clarkson's Top Gear sacking made Forza 6 a better game, says Dan Greenawalt