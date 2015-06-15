Dishonored 2 trailer reveals exciting details, Dishonored to get PS4 and Xbox One releases

Bethesda unveiled its Dishonored 2 trailer to kick off the E3 gaming conference in LA. It also revealed that the first Dishonored game will be getting a makeover for PS4 and Xbox One releases this year.

While playing Dishonored again in stunning next-gen graphics is great, its August release date does suggest we'll have to wait longer for Dishonored 2. We'd hope for Dishonored 2 to arrive in time for Christmas but aren't holding out too much hope.

The trailer for Dishonored 2 is a stunner, not just a tease but an in-depth look at what we can expect. While Corvo is said to return, the trailer shows gameplay as the character Emily Kaldwin. She's all grown up since her kidnapping in the original game and appears to have developed some elemental grappling hook powers.

The new trailer also nods to the Outsider character from the first game who gave Corvo his powers and mask. Bethesda's official game description is:

"Dishonored 2 is set 15 years after the Lord Regent has been vanquished and the dreaded Rat Plague has passed into history. An otherworldly usurper has seized the throne from Empress Emily Kaldwin, leaving the fate of the Isles hanging in the balance. As either Emily Kaldwin or Corvo Attano, travel beyond the legendary streets of Dunwall to Karnaca – a once-dazzling coastal city that holds the key to restoring Emily to power. Armed with the mark of the Outsider and powerful new supernatural abilities, hunt down your enemies and forever alter the fate of the Empire."

We can't wait for this to be released, but suspect we're going to have to, for quite some time.

