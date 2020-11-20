(Pocket-lint) - Looking to tear up the virtual tracks and hunting down a bargain to help get your game on? Then these are the deals for you. Logitech's fantastic Driving Force Racing Wheels have been heavily discounted for Black Friday and so are well worth looking at if you want to up your driving thrills.

There are two versions available on for Playstation, the other for Xbox and they're both discounted in the UK and US.

The Logitech G920 Driving Force wheel is designed specifically for Xbox One but will also work on a PC and with Xbox Series X too. It has dual-motor force feedback transmission with anti-backlash helical gearing. The rim is wrapped in hand-stitched leather and the tasty build quality doesn't stop there, it also has stainless steel throttle, brake and clutch peddle.

In the UK, it's currently available with 46 per cent off the usual asking price, making it £159.99. In the US, you can save $150 with the price dropped to $249.99.

The Logitech G29 Driving Force wheel has exactly the same specifications and build quality as its Xbox stablemate, expect all the controls are specifically designed for the PlayStation. As you'd expect, it has the same discounts as well. In the UK, it's currently available with 46 per cent off the usual asking price, making it £159.99. In the US, you can save $150 with the price dropped to $249.99.

Both wheels are also compatible with an optional Driving Force Shifter, a six-speed manual gear stick with push-down reverse. Start your engines and grab a bargain!

