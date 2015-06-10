Want to play PS3 games on a Samsung TV without a console? Well now you can

PlayStation Now has finally come to Samsung TVs as previously promised, giving owners the chance to play PS3 games old and new directly through their televisions without needing a separate games console or set-top-box.

Unfortunately, this is only available in the States at present, with PS Now only available to a select few in the UK who have been invited to the private beta phase. However, it's expected that when the beta expands to all members of the public, they will be able to access the cloud gaming service across multiple devices like their US chums.

Another caveat is that PlayStation Now is only available on select Samsung's 2015 TVs at present, with the service still to come on the company's 2014 range. And strangely, Sony's own 2015 TVs are yet to get it too, with only some 2014 Bravia models having access.

Owners of 2015 Sony Blu-ray players do have access to the open beta now.

READ: PlayStation Now comes to the UK: What is it, and how can you get it?

PS Now is also available in the US on PS4, PS3 and PS Vita consoles and the PSTV set-top-box. You will need a Sony joypad to play the cloud streamed PS3 titles, with most requiring a PS4 DualShock 4 controller and a couple needing a DualShock 3. The PS Vita, naturally, uses its own on device buttons.