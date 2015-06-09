If you think the 1TB Xbox One is cool take a look at this fantastic MGSV PS4
Although Microsoft has released details of its new Xbox One, with a 1TB hard drive, prior to the E3 videogames show to be held next week, Sony's rumoured PS4 refresh is still only a rumour at present. However, there is one new PlayStation 4 that has been confirmed already and we have to say that we want one. Very much so.
That's because it is a limited edition PS4 that will come with a bundled copy of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain on its release of 1 September. And its colour scheme is influenced by the game in quite unique ways.
The MGSV PS4 will be partly deep red in colour, with gold trim and is inspired by Solid Snake's bionic arm as seen in the game. The included Dualshock 4 controller will be metallic grey to represent Snake's handgun. And both units sport the unit emblem of the Diamond Dogs, Snake's private military initiative.
The pack also comes with an exclusive MGSV theme for the PS4 homescreen.
Price and exactly how many limited edition consoles will be available are yet to be revealed, but we'd expect it to retail around the same as the regular PlayStation 4. Perhaps a little more considering it comes with the game as well.
You can get a PS4 with a game for around £350 these days so maybe anywhere between that and £370.
You will also be able to get the standard PS4 bundled with Phantom Pain from the same date.
