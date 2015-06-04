Huge E3 PS4 surprise leaked: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection coming this year

Put your hand up if you are a PS4 owner who was devastated when you learnt that Uncharted 4 was put back to 2016? Well, you might be interested to know that a slice of Nathan Drake action is headed to your console this year after all.

Thanks to an accidental leak by the official PlayStation Store in the US, it looks like Sony is set to announce Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4 at its E3 press conference on Monday, 15 June. And that means we'll be getting remastered editions of Uncharted, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.

The leak has been confirmed to be genuine too, with developer Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann posting on Twitter that the revelation was premature. "Well... that hit a few hours too early," he wrote.

Having pushed back Uncharted 4: A Thief's End to early 2016 left Sony in the awkward position of having no exclusive title pitched against Rise of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One. Microsoft secured a year-long exclusivity deal with Square Enix for the Tomb Raider sequel and the games industry was looking forward to a ding-dong battle between the two.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection could make up the shortfall in the meantime.

