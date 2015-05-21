Exclusive Elder Scrolls Online 'making of' pics show a PS4 and Xbox One game waiting to shine

Although Elder Scrolls Online has been around in paid and, more recently, free-to-play form for the PC for a while, it is soon to hit the PS4 and Xbox One consoles and that's when we fully expect the game to take off big style. There's little else like it on the current generation consoles.

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited came about as part of a rethink about the original MMORPG's business model, ditching the mandatory paid subscription option and making the game somewhat free-to-play.

You still have to buy the game itself and there is paid-for premium content, but you don't have to cough up any more than you want to; you can still progress and play the game at its fullest without any further expenditure.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are released on 9 June and have been tweaked a little to ensure that gamepad control is optimised. In addition, there is voice chat through the respective online services, PS Network and Xbox Live, and the user interface has been redesigned a touch to better suit a TV screen.

As part of the build-up to the console release date, Bethesda has provided Pocket-lint with a selection of exclusive (for the UK anyway) images and some words from developer Zenimax Online Studios about different sections of the game. There are also a few tips for you in advance of you getting hold of it, which you can read if you flick through the gallery above.

We'll see you in Tamriel.