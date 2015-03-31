Sony unveils Batman: Arkham Knight limited-edition PS4 and more

Sony made a new limited-edition PlayStation 4. It's a Batman: Arkham Knight-themed version.

In an attempt to lure gamers who are waiting for the final installment of Rocksteady Studio’s Batman Arkham series, Sony has announced a new PlayStation 4 design that puts the series front and center. The special-edition console is actually a bundle, and it's called the "Limited Edition Batman Arkham Knight PS4 Bundle".

The $450 (converts to £300) bundle includes a steel grey-coloured PS4 with a custom Arkham Knight design. It also comes with a matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller, the finale to the Arkham series on Blu-Ray, and exclusive Scarecrow Nightmare bonus content with three extra missions for PS4.

Sony has also unveiled a standard $400 (converts to £270) Batman: Arkham Knight PS4 Bundle that includes a PS4 and DS4 controller in black, as well as Batman: Arkham Knight on Blu-Ray with the exclusive missions. Both bundles will release on 23 June, the same day as the game.

To get you even more pumped up for the summer lunch, Sony has published a new trailer for the Batman game and promised that all PS4 owners will get access to bonus content first, such as additional in-game missions and custom skins for Batman and the Batmobile.

It's unclear when the missions and custom skins will be made available for Xbox One and PC.