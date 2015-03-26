Wow, this is what F1 2015 looks like on PS4 and Xbox One

Codemasters has announced that the long wait for a Formula One game on Xbox One and PS4 is soon to be over. Published by Bandai Namco, F1 2015 will be released on the now current generation consoles in June.

In addition, the developer and publisher have released several screenshots of the game and it looks like it could well have been worth the wait. The cars, weather and track effects look almost photo realistic.

The game will also be available for PC, like with former iterations, but there will be no PS3 or Xbox 360 version this time around.

F1 2015 uses Codemasters latest version of its proprietary EGO game engine, which not only offers incredible visuals but an improved physics engine - hopefully resulting in the cars having even more realistic handling.

Numerous elements affect the handling, including engine and transmission, aerodynamics, fuel tank, force feedback and suspension, as before. On the latest game though, a new tyre physics model has been implemented.

That said, beginners should still get as much out of the game as experience F1 fanatics.

More will be revealed on the build up to release, but for now just have an ogle at the screengrabs and imagine what the finished game could look like.