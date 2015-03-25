PS4 2.50 Yukimura update arrives tomorrow with a sack of changes

It takes a little longer for Sony to prepare and rollout system updates for its console than Microsoft, but when they do arrive there are always plenty of interesting new features.

Tomorrow, 26 March, PS4 owners will get system software 2.50, codenamed Yukimura, which will make some "significant improvements" to the overall console experience.

The update will add a suspend and resume feature that will enable you to press the PS button in order to pause the game, ready to pick up again by clicking on it. You will be able to back-up and restore your hard disc data, including settings, game saves and screen captures to an external source through USB. And social functionality is dramatically improved too.

The update adds a Facebook friend finder, which will add your Facebook friends to your PS4 friends network. Friend requests have been refined to send full name details with requests if you choose. The process to create a Party has been streamlined. And you can easily see which of your friends play a particular game in a real-time "Friends Who Play This" section.

READ: PlayStation 4 review: One year on, it's the choice console for gamers

There are new Trophies controls, improved UI and accessibility options, and the ability to set your PS4 to automatically download and install software and system updates.

Remote and Share Play will now play games in 60 frames per second, if they are 60fps titles. And other tweaks include the option to upgrade a sub-account to a master account within the PS4's menus - for example, if a child turns 18.

You will also be able to upload video clips to Dailymotion.

The PS Vita and PS3 will also get equivalent updates to keep them current.

READ: 9 PS4 games you must download immediately