Could Alienware's Steam Machine blow PS4 and Xbox One out of the water?

Alienware has announced that it will be the first manufacturer to get Valve's Steam Controller into the hands of the public, when it has the device on its stand at PAX East 2015 in Boston this weekend (from 6 March).

It will be using the controller with its first Steam Machine, to be launched in November as part of the first wave of living room console PCs running the final version of SteamOS.

The company has also announced the price of the Steam Machine, which Pocket-lint also had a little time with at a recent Dell event. It will start at $479 (around £318), very much putting it on a par with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the market place.

Steam Machines will come with all manner of specifications, with more premium versions available with higher spec, but the entry Alienware model will be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card with 2GB of on-board GDDR5 RAM. And it will run on an Intel Core processor but is yet to reveal which one.

The Alienware Steam Machine will also come with customised LED lighting effects that can change colours and strobe in direct relation to gameplay. Over 100 games will be compatible, including Dying Light and Shadow of Mordor.

Another Steam Machine to be announced already is the Zotac Steam Machine SN970, which Pocket-lint featured earlier this week.