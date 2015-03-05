Rock Band 4 for PS4 and Xbox One confirmed: Mad Catz co-producing with Harmonix

Mad Catz and developer Harmonix are bringing things back to 2007.

The company, most known for its gaming products and accessories, including the M.O.J.O. Android Micro Console, has announced it is partnering with Harmonix to launch Rock Band 4. Harmonix is not only the developer behind the Rock Band franchise, which first launched eight years ago, but also the developer of Dance Central, Fantasia: Music Evolved and the original Guitar Hero.

Mad Catz and Harmonix have teamed up in the past on gaming accessories, such as the Rock Band 3 controllers, but now they're working together again to re-launch the Rock Band franchise. Rock Band 4 will release later this year for the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One. Mad Catz will also develop and manufacture new Rock Band 4 music game controllers like a wireless Fender Stratocaster guitar.

The company is actually going to launch a "Band-in-a-Box Bundle", which includes Rock Band 4, a wireless Fender Stratocaster guitar controller, a wireless drum kit controller, and a microphone. Another bundle, called Guitar Bundle, will just include the Rock Band 4 game and a wireless Fender Stratocaster guitar controller. Mad Catz has an entire website set up with more information about the new bundles.

Harmonix plans to make the new game backward-compatible with every Rock Band guitar and drum set you might have stowed away in dusty boxes from your old university days. The studio also wants to let you carry over all of your old DLC songs too.