Sony PS4 sales exceed 20 million, and Nielsen says it's due to resolution

Sony wants you to know that its PlayStation 4 gaming console is doing really, really well.

While at the Game Developers Conference, the company announced that worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have exceeded 20.2 million as of 1 March, meaning more than 1.7 million consoles have been sold since Sony last gave an update in January. It's an amazing achievement, and it's likely causing Microsoft to sweat a few bullets.

The Redmond-based company hasn’t updated the world on Xbox One sales since it shipped “almost” 10 million in November of last year. That said, polling agency Nielsen revealed earlier today that it conducted a gaming survey, which among other things, discovered the top reason buyers chose the PS4 over the Xbox One was better resolution.

Native resolution indicates the resolution a game is rendered at before any potential upscaling. The Xbox One at launch mostly reached 720p/900p native resolution on games, while the PS4 sometimes stretched to 1080p, which most consumers had assumed would be the new standard but were disappointed to learn otherwise.

Consumers therefore apparently believe that the core capabilities of the PS4 are stronger than Xbox One, and in a statement celebrating PS4's sales, Andrew House, CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, said Sony is "truly humbled that gamers around the globe have continued to select PS4 as the best place to play".

Apart from sales figures, Sony also praised the PS4's new game lineup. It includes anticipated titles like Batman: Arkham Knight, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Bloodborne, Until Dawn, Tearaway Unfolded, and Uncharted 4.