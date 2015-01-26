  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

How much would you pay for the first PS4 20th Anniversary Edition?

|
Pocket-lint How much would you pay for the first PS4 20th Anniversary Edition?
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

You'll never believe how much someone in Japan just paid for a PlayStation 4. Admittedly it was the elusive PS4 20th Anniversary Edition which is no longer available to buy through regular channels. And it was number 00001 in the production line (of the 12,300 made). But would you pay £84,900?

That's the final amount the auction of the first in the limited edition line raised by Sony for charity through the online auction of the console. Well, 15,135,000 yen anyway. It was certainly more than the company expected, even in its wildest dreams.

"We appreciate all who participated in the auction and are surprised at the highest bid price, which was higher than our expectations," said a Sony spokesman to the Wall Street Journal. Most of the 20th Anniversary versions of the console that have been placed for auction on the Japanese Yahoo auction site before have raised around 100,000 yen (£560), so even though the numbered console in this case is extra special, almost £85,000 is a staggering amount of money to raise.

READ: Wow, just wow! PS4 20th Anniversary Edition unboxing and hands-on

Once the winner has paid Sony the full amount the company will be donating the entire sum to charity, plus adding a matching gift itself.

The PS4 20th Anniversary Edition consoles were originally created to celebrate PlayStation's 20 years of existence. The console is the exact colour as the first PlayStation released and Pocket-lint gave two away in a competition just before Christmas. Don't you wish you'd entered now?

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments