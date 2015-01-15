WWE Network now available in UK, PS4 app arrives for streaming service

After a failed first attempt, the WWE Network has finally launched in the UK and Europe, providing access to its subscription streaming service for fans outside North America for the first time.

According to internet reports, it was due to go live on Monday, 19 January but access is already available along with the ability to sign up on a dedicated website. A PlayStation 4 app for the WWE Network has also appeared on Brits' PS4 consoles today, providing one of the many ways to view content.

The Xbox One has had an app available for a while, although it couldn't legitimately be used in the UK until now. Other devices that can access the service to watch on a television include Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku boxes, the PS3 and Xbox 360, and some smart TVs from Samsung and Sony.

There are also apps for Amazon's Kindle Fire tablets, some Android smartphones and tablets, and iOS devices.

You can also watch the action on a desktop or laptop computer through the web portal at wwe.com.

Subscriptions in the UK cost £9.99 a month although there is no fixed term contract, you can cancel at any time. That might be considered steep considering the price is $9.99 in the US (roughly £6.55 considering the current exchange rate), however new UK government laws ensure that overseas companies must pay UK corporation tax for UK operations or face what has been called the "Google Tax". This might account for the inflated fee.

You can find out more about the WWE Network at wwe.com, including details on the programming line-up. We will point you towards our favourite pay-per-view event of the year though, the Royal Rumble, which will be on the Network live on 25 January at no extra cost.