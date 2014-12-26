Xbox and PS4 down: Online services affected after DDoS attack over Christmas

Had trouble getting online to pay games on your PS4 or Xbox on Christmas Day? Don't worry you weren't alone.

While both Microsoft and Sony have yet to issue statements other than they are fixing issues a group of hackers, dubbed the Lizard Squad, is claiming it is responsible.

"I have the nation on strings," Lizard Squad wrote at one point on Twitter much to the anger of many.

The group bombarded Xbox and PlayStation servers on Christmas day with a good old and sustained Denial of Service requests which forced both Sony and Microsoft to shut down their respective services.

"We are still looking into the PSN issues reported earlier. Thanks again for your continued patience today," reported Sony via Twitter following the crash.

"Xbox members, are you experiencing issues when attempting to sign in? We’re aware of this issue, and we’re working to find a fix ASAP! We appreciate your patience in the meantime, and we encourage you to retry signing in when you get a chance. We’ll update you as soon as we know more," was Microsoft's reply.

Many gamers went to twitter to complain that the group had ruined their Christmas, and the chance to play or download games online.

Both Microsoft's and Sony's services are still running a limited service.

"Our engineers are continuing to work hard to resolve the network issues users have experienced today. Thanks for your continued patience!" Is the latest response from Sony at the time of writing.

Lizard Squad, is supposedly the same group who had previously brought down both networks earlier this month.

At one point another group, calling themselves The FinestSquad tried to help Xbox and PSN users get the games back online.

Xbox and PSN have been restored. Give it about 30min to an hour for full service.

The original LizardSquad Twitter page has been suspended.