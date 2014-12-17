  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS4 finally gets home video streaming, but from Plex not Sony

|
1/2 Pocket-lint
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

Although Sony is yet to add home media streaming to its PlayStation 4 console you can now stream your video files from a PC or network storage to the new gen machine. Plex has released a dedicated app for PS4 and PS3 that works with the company's server installed on a computer or compatible NAS drive.

The Plex apps for PlayStation work in much the same way as the versions for Xbox One and Xbox 360 launched earlier this year, with content rich metadata, covers and information turning your home media into a Netflix-style service. Unlike the Xbox One version though, as this app is currently in preview mode it isn't quite so far down the line in terms of features.

Movie trailers were recently added to the version for Xbox One but are missing on the PS4 at present. The PlayStation apps are also only initially available in the UK, Europe and most of Asia. A US version will "happen in the near" future, claims the company.

READ: PlayStation 4 review: One year on, it's the choice console for gamers

In addition, support for music, photos and channels will follow sometime in the future.

ps4 finally gets home video streaming but from plex not sony image 2

The app is just for Plex Pass subscribers also at the moment. It is therefore a free download from the PlayStation Store but a Plex Pass at either $4.99 (£3.18) monthly, $39.99 yearly or $149.99 for a lifetime's subscription is needed.

Like with the Xbox One, Plex plans to introduce a paid version of the app for PS4 for non-Pass members eventually.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments