Sky Go on PS4: Sony console starts home entertainment pitch in earnest

Sky has announced that Sky Go customers will be able to access the catch-up service on the Sony PlayStation 4 from today via the TV from Sky app in PlayStation Store.

However, users will have to pay extra for the feature unless they already subscribe to Sky's Multiscreen service. Rather than offering the service for free, as the company does for mobile and tablet users, regular Sky Go customers will have to pay an extra £5 a month to watch Sky via the PS4.

The service, which joins other catch-up streaming services like Amazon Prime Instant Video and Netflix, means users will be able to watch TV live and on demand, with a Sky Go Extra subscription.

Sky has continually grown its Sky Go offering over the last couple of years to include all seven Sky Sports channels, Eurosport, 11 Sky Movies channels, Sky Atlantic and third party channels such as Fox, plus hours of shows from Nickelodeon and others.

Sony says that it plans to add support for PlayStation 3 in early 2015. The PlayStation 4 app is available to download now.