Sony's limited edition 'original gray' PS4 might be sold out in the US, but UK fans will be able to buy one soon

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of PlayStation, Sony announced a limited edition version of the PS4 in the same colours and style as its first console. The original PlayStation was first available to the Japanese public on 3 December 1994 and effectively changed the way the world perceived videogaming.

Sadly for US gamers though, the new PS4 was only available in limited numbers for mere days before it completely sold out everywhere. Just 12,300 were manufactured (representing the original release date - 12/3, or 3/12 in Brit speak) and a fair few of those were snapped up by American fans rapidly.

Thankfully for UK fans though, it is only just about to go on sale. And for £399 to boot, the same price as a normal edition with a PlayStation Camera. You can rest assured that it will fly off the shelves here too for that price.

"This limited edition PS4 offers a great sense of nostalgia to long-time PlayStation fans, while also providing a fresh experience to those who never picked up the original console," said Andrew House, president and group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment when the console was first announced.

"It embodies our appreciation and gratitude to all our fans, publishers and business partners that have provided us with tremendous support for the past 20 years, and we look forward to their support as we continue to imagine and build the future of PlayStation together for years to come."

READ: 20 years of PlayStation: The consoles and accessories that changed gaming forever

Those interested in picking up a special PS4 in the UK need to keep a beady eye out for PlayStation's official social media channels over the next day or so to find out how to get hold of one. Alternatively, competitions might appear over the next few days for a chance to win one. You'll probably see one or two pop up on eBay too, but we'd imagine that they'll be listed at far higher than the £400 retail price.

If you miss out or don't need a new PS4, there are still ways you can celebrate the anniversary and pimp your existing machine. Sony has released special original PlayStation-inspired themes on the PS Store for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. They are all free to download.

READ: One year on: Here are the 9 PS4 games you must play