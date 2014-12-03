20 years of PlayStation: The consoles and accessories that changed gaming forever

Sony's PlayStation console line is 20 years-old. The first PlayStation was released in Japan on 3 December 1994 and pretty much changed the games industry for good. In the interim years it has seen off Sega, the console manufacturer battling Nintendo at the time, and has finally returned to its position of number one in the games industry with the PS4 breaking all sales records.

But the journey is equally as interesting as the games we all play on our shiny PlayStation 4s these days. Indeed, the PlayStation released 20 years ago wasn't even going to be the company's bow into the games console market. It had unveiled a Play Station machine three years earlier - one that played both Super Nintendo cartridge games and SNES-CD titles it had planned in association with now rival Nintendo.

That relationship fell foul at the first hurdle and the gaming world is all the better for it. Sony's PlayStation console was a shot in the arm of a niche games market. When it was released more universally, in 1995, it brought with it a new attitude for gaming. It was no longer perceived as just for kids. Games such as Wipeout employed dance music acts for a score that matched the new target audience. Consoles were installed in clubs for a new generation of ravers. And as the first machine played CDs too, it became a music hub for many.

Sony had changed everything about gaming, a legacy that still resonates today. Its game consoles were even major driving forces behind DVD and Blu-ray uptake for video playback. So join us as we take a pictoral stroll through the last 20 years of PlayStation consoles and some of the accessories that we remember so fondly. Just click through the gallery above and big props if you owned 10 or more of the products.

Also, we might have missed something obscure that you remember, so let us know your favourite PlayStation memory in the comments below...

