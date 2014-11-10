  GTA V trailer for PS4 and Xbox One released, ahead of 18 November launch

Just one week after Rockstar Games shed some light on a new version of Grand Theft Auto V that most notably includes a first-person mode, the publisher has now released a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launch trailer for the title.

Rockstar Games' new trailer shows off the new-first person experience that will allow GTAV gamers to explore Los Santos and Blaine County directly through the eyes of their characters. The new version of GTA V will launch on 18 November and is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A PC version is expected in January.



"Available in both GTAV and GTA Online, we've made a host of changes to accommodate this new perspective, including the creation of an optional first person cover system, a new targeting system, a more traditional FPS control scheme, and integrating thousands of new animations into the existing game," announced Rockstar Games, in a post from last week.

Not only is the new game offering a different perspective but also fancy graphics and image-quality upgrades. Grand Theft Auto V will support 1080p resolution at 30FPS on PS4 and Xbox One, for instance, and it'll even support 4K on compatible PCs.

Watch the launch trailer above for a sneak peek as to what you can expect.

READ:GTA 5 for PS4 and Xbox One becomes a first-person shooter (video)