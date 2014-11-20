  1. Home
Apart from first-person view, just how much better is PS4 and Xbox One GTA 5 to PS3 and Xbox 360?

|
Ever since Rockstar unveiled the trailer for the new first-person mode of Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox One and PS4 it's all gamers have been talking about. Revisiting the game was always tempting, but that was the feature that sealed the deal.

However, it's not the only massive improvement over the Xbox 360 and PS3 version - thanks to the processing power of the new generation consoles, the entire graphics engine has been given a complete overhaul, making the game that already won countless awards (including our Best Game gong at last year's Pocket-lint Awards) look even better.

To illustrate exactly how much has been tarted up, Rockstar has released a comparison video which shows the same scenes on the PS4 and PS3, with wipes to reveal the incredible amount of detail and improved lighting engine now implemented. They may only be aesthetic changes, but boy does it look good. The Xbox One version will be identical too.

READ: GTA 5 becomes a first-person shooter (video)

Grand Theft Auto 5 is now available for Xbox One and PS4 as well as 360 and PS3 - the versions released in 2012. A PC version is also planned for 27 January although we're not sure at present whether it will feature the same amount of gloss and first-person mode as the edition for the new-gen consoles.

