GTA 5 for PS4 and Xbox One becomes a first-person shooter (video)

Rockstar Games has shed some light on a new version of Grand Theft Auto V that most notably includes a first-person mode.

Exclusive to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto V, the new first-person mode will allow GTAV gamers to explore Los Santos and Blaine County directly through the eyes of their characters. Although the experience will launch in two weeks, Rockstar Games has published a trailer that reveals what you can expect.

"Available in both GTAV and GTA Online, we've made a host of changes to accommodate this new perspective, including the creation of an optional first person cover system, a new targeting system, a more traditional FPS control scheme, and integrating thousands of new animations into the existing game," explained Rockstar Games in a blog post.

Those of you who are worried about motion sickness can toggle between perspectives via a button press, according to Rockstar Games. But you don't have to worry about too much blur or any of that nonsense, because Grand Theft Auto V will support 1080p resolution at 30FPS on PS4 and Xbox One. It'll even support 4K on compatible PCs.

GTAV's first-person experience will launch for Xbox One and PS4 on 18 November, while the PC version will release in January 2015. Watch the video above for more details.