Sony PS4 v2.0 update to roll out tomorrow, with Share Play and more

PlayStation 4 consoles will update to system software v2.0 on 28 October, Sony has announced.

Codenamed Masamune, tomorrow's software upgrade will bring many anticipated features such as Share Play (an online local co-op experience in which you can invite a friend to join your game, even if they don’t own a copy). Share Play requires a PlayStation Plus membership.

Other new features in the update include YouTube integration, a USB music player, library sorting options, and themes. Sony has described the software as the "biggest update" it has ever delivered for the PS4. The video below offers a general overview of what you can expect.

In addition to the ability to upload gameplay highlights directly from PS4 to YouTube by clicking the Share button on DualShock 4, a YouTube app for PS4 will be available to download from the PlayStation Store, according to Sony.

As for those new themes, they will allow you to personalise your home screen background. Simply choose from a variety of select themes and colours. There will be two themes for the games Destiny and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, for instance, available on 28 October.

A new system update for PS Vita and PS TV, which includes 4-player Remote Play support for PS TV and the Live from PlayStation app, will roll out as well. You can visit Sony's new support pages (PS4 and PS Vita) tomorrow for a complete list of features regarding both updates.

All system updates from Sony will download automatically to devices.