  PlayStation’s exclusive Powers TV show pulls no punches, coming winter (video)

As part of its E3 press conference in LA earlier this year Sony announced that it would be producing original TV programming to be exclusively streamed through its PlayStation portfolio of devices. PS4, PS3 and PS Vita owners would be able to watch new and exclusive shows, starting with the comic book adaptation Powers. And judging by the launch trailer, it's going to be for mature audiences only.

Powers is an adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming's crime drama comic series that focuses on a police special unit that deals with superhero-related crimes. It is know to be adult in tone, with sexual and violent undertones, things that have seemingly made the jump to TV.

There will be 10 episodes in total, which will be available on PlayStation Network exclusively. It is seen as the opening salvo in Sony's move into the same territory as Amazon and Netflix, both of which also produce their own original programming.

The trailer premièred at the New York Comic Con with the promise that the series will be coming in the winter. Considering the PlayStation TV set-top-box will also be launched in the coming weeks in the US and 14 November in the UK, we would expect the show to be available through that too.