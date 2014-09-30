  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Best PS4 and Xbox One mods and skins: Why stick with plain black when these are out there?

|
1/17  
What better way to celebrate the dawn of a new generation of gaming than to make your PS4 look like one of the first mass-produced home consoles, the Atari 2600 (VCS)? It's available from Hotwire Graphics on eBay for just £8.99.
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

It might have some as a surprise when both the Xbox One and PS4 consoles launched in plain black at the end of last year, but that's what design experts and marketeers will no doubt have discovered was the most alluring colour at the time. Things change though, as do tastes, and that black box that now sits under the TV could look a little boring.

That's why both Sony and Microsoft have introduced other styles for their next-generation console devices. They already offered different coloured or designed controllers, but now they have white versions available too.

But why stop there? Why not get yourself an Xbox One that's not the same as the norm? Or a PS4 vinyl skin to vejazzle your glistening box?

There are certainly plenty out there now, in many different styles. And most are reasonably priced too. Alternatively, you could modify your PS4 or Xbox One yourself, or ask an artist friend to do something special with it. Or even buy an off-the-shelf bespoke edition, which are available at many different price points.

That's why we've gathered some of the best we've seen on the net for some inspiration. Just flick through the gallery below...

READ: PlayStation 4 review and Xbox One review

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments