Best PS4 and Xbox One mods and skins: Why stick with plain black when these are out there?

It might have some as a surprise when both the Xbox One and PS4 consoles launched in plain black at the end of last year, but that's what design experts and marketeers will no doubt have discovered was the most alluring colour at the time. Things change though, as do tastes, and that black box that now sits under the TV could look a little boring.

That's why both Sony and Microsoft have introduced other styles for their next-generation console devices. They already offered different coloured or designed controllers, but now they have white versions available too.

But why stop there? Why not get yourself an Xbox One that's not the same as the norm? Or a PS4 vinyl skin to vejazzle your glistening box?

There are certainly plenty out there now, in many different styles. And most are reasonably priced too. Alternatively, you could modify your PS4 or Xbox One yourself, or ask an artist friend to do something special with it. Or even buy an off-the-shelf bespoke edition, which are available at many different price points.

That's why we've gathered some of the best we've seen on the net for some inspiration. Just flick through the gallery below...

