Forget the white PS4 and Xbox One, these beauties are made of solid gold and cost £8.5k each

When we first saw the all-white PS4 followed shortly by a similarly white Xbox One, for the Destiny and Sunset Overdrive bundles respectively, we have to admit that our heads were turned. However, that was before we set eyes on Gatti Luxury Labs' special edition gold versions.

Gatti crafts exclusive editions of smartphones and other technologies in solid 9kt gold, including the iPhone 5S, but now its turned its attention to the next generation of games consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The company has created a solid gold version of each, using 226g of solid gold apiece, and unveiled them for the first time during the Games14 convention in Dubai.

They both feature a rose gold case and cost a staggering £8,448 each ($13,699).

"We are particularly excited to be launching the most unique and valuable gaming consoles in the world at Games14, specially created by Gatti," said Nadeem Khanzadah, head of retail at Jumbo Electronics in the Middle East.

"Available to both Xbox and PS4 fans, the high-end materials and exquisite detailing of the gold consoles make it a great collectible item for gamers who love luxury."

Gatti Luxury Labs claims that its next-gen machines are the first in the world to be coated in gold. Could they also be the most expensive too?