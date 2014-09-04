  Minecraft to arrive on PS4, a day before Xbox One

Microsoft was the first to announce its next-gen version of Minecraft on the Xbox One and now Sony has swooped in to release the Minecraft PS4 Edition a day earlier.

The PS4 version of Minecraft will be priced similarly to the Xbox One version, meaning anyone who already owns the game on PS3 only has to pay €3.99. Anyone buying the game for the first time on the PS4 will need to pay the full price of €18.99.

It looks like Sony is releasing its version of the game a day before Microsoft, beating it to the punch. Also like Microsoft the new version of Minecraft will port across saves from the original PS3 game. This means anyone upgrading their account won't have to worry about losing everything they have created so far. Though some special skins and patterns may not make the cut as not everything is PS4 friendly.

The PS4 version of Minecraft will be 36 times bigger than the worlds found in the original PS3 version, says Sony.

On the matter of a PS Vita version of the game, SCEA's Brian Silva said: "Mojang and 4J are working hard on it. We hope to update you soon."

Minecraft PS4 Edition will be available to buy from tomorrow.

