PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida: Motion gaming is dead until Project Morpheus

Shuhei Yoshida is the head of Sony Worldwide Studios, one of the most important executives at PlayStation when it comes to games themselves. And he admits that the days of conventional motion gaming are over. Until the company releases its Project Morpheus virtual reality headset to consumers that is.

Speaking to Pocket-lint in a one-to-one chat, Yoshida told us that while traditional motion games, such as dance games, are dropping in popularity, motion controls such as PlayStation Move will become more important when virtual reality becomes more popular.

"Motion gaming was a big thing but, like with social games, dance games, music or guitar games, I don’t think there’s a lot of appetite for another motion game at this moment," he said.

"However, what we are realising ourselves is that PS Move was a bit ahead of its time – a precise and accurate 3D input device. We were very excited about the possibility of using 3D positional tracking to make games, but it’s really hard to do so with a regular 2D screen.

"So now we are realising that when we do Project Morpheus the one thing you want to do immediately is interact with an object in virtual space, and the one way to do that is that you need a 3D positioning input device, like PS Move."

Basically, don't throw out or sell your PS Move controllers yet. Also, think about buying a PlayStation Camera. You might not have much use for one now, but it could become an essential part of your kit in future.

It will also become a vital part of the puzzle after Morpheus hits that stands.

"The one big feature that the PS Camera offers people now is the ability to stream themselves. People enjoy that. And it’s not just people streaming through PlayRoom, but people streaming their gameplay understand that viewers enjoy watching more if they put their cameras on their faces along with commentary. That’s the driving feature for the camera now," Yoshida explained.

"And Project Morpheus requires the camera. So when we have that ready for launch, more people will be interested to have PlayStation Camera."

