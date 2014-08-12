  Sony PlayStation TV microconsole to launch across Europe in November

Sony has announced at Gamescom 2014 that it will launch the PlayStation TV in Europe on 15 November.

The PlayStation TV will in fact launch as part of a €99 bundle alongside three digital titles, Sony later confirmed through a tweet, and that gamers in North America can expect the micro-entertainment console to debut for them on 14 October.

Sony, while at E3 earlier this summer, revealed its PlayStation TV, which launched in Japan in Novemeber as the PlayStation Vita TV and extends the PlayStation 4 so gamers can play on another screen in a different room, will use the same system as the Playstation Vita TV. Encased in a 6.5cm x 10.5cm slim unit, it is expected to ship with 1GB of internal storage plus ports for Ethernet, USB, Vita game cards, Vita memory cards, and support for Wi-Fi.

PlayStation TV will let gamers access hundreds of titles originally released for the PlayStation, PS One, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita. In the same way that users can play most PS4 games on the screen of their PlayStation Vita, owners of the PlayStation TV will be able to play games over the local network. It will also feature Remote Play support, meaning the PlayStation TV will stream video games - like the PlayStation Vita - from the PlayStation 4 console.

Sony said the PlayStation TV will even work with both the Dualshock 3 and 4 controllers.

Gamescom is an annual trade fair for video games held in Germany. Companies and developers use the trade fair to showcase new product launches, unveil innovations, and announce industry-related news. It all takes place this week, and Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest news.

You can watch Sony's press event at 6pm BST, here. The livestream from the event will start shortly before that time.