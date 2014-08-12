  Sony at Gamescom 2014: More than 10 million PS4 consoles sold so far

Sony has announced it sold "more than" 10 million PlayStation 4 units since launching the console in November last year.

The sales number update from Gamescom 2014 follows a different sales number update in April, when the Japanese company said it had sold more than 7 million PlayStation 4 units and claimed keeping up with consumer demand was hard. And two months before that update, Sony revealed in February that it had sold 5.3 million consoles. In other words, the company doubled sales in six months.

"The responses we have received for the PS4 system's unique gameplay experiences powered by the network, along with its vast game portfolio has been phenomenal, and I am absolutely delighted that PS4 was able to reach this commemorative milestone in less than 9 months," said Andrew House, president and group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, in a published statement. "We're so grateful for the enormous support from PlayStation gamers worldwide."

Keep in mind Microsoft announced in May - the last official numbers from the Redmond-based company - that it shipped more than 5 million Xbox One units worldwide. It didn't confirm how many consoles it actually sold to consumers.

Gamescom is an annual trade fair for video games held in Germany. Companies and developers use the trade fair to showcase new product launches, unveil innovations, and announce industry-related news. It all takes place this week, and Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest news.

You can watch Sony's press event at 6pm BST, here. The livestream from the event will start shortly before that time.