  Watch the Sony PlayStation Gamescom 2014 press conference right here

Gamescom is soon to open its doors in Cologne, showcasing all the biggest games for Christmas and beyond. But before the massive consumer and trade show starts the major brands will hold their press conferences.

Sony is one of those hosting a press event on the eve of the show and it promises to be jam packed with the company's biggest titles for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. It starts at 6pm BST, 7pm CET, 1pm EDT, 10am PDT and you will be able to watch all the action right here on Pocket-lint. The livestream from the event will start shortly before that time.

There could well be more details on when PlayStation Now, the company's cloud game streaming service, will be making its way to the UK. A further look at Activision's Destiny is surely on the cards, thanks to the strong link between the game and the PS4. There could well be new footage of Little Big Planet 3 and E3 showstopper No Man's Sky. And we seriously hope that more on Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be revealed.

Pocket-lint will also be reporting from Gamescom all week with the latest gossip and hands-on plays with some of the top titles. Make sure you check out our coverage every day on our dedicated Gamescom 2014 hub.