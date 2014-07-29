PS4 1.75 system update now available, adds 3D Blu-ray support and more

Sony has pushed its latest system software update to the PlayStation 4. Version 1.75 adds a few minor patches and support for 3D Blu-ray playback, which many have been crying out for since day one.

Beating the Xbox One to the punch, which will also add 3D Blu-ray support in its next update expected in August, the PS4's new feature means that those with a compatible 3D TV can now play the stack of Blu-ray discs they have gathering dust in the corner.

The PlayStation 3 is already capable of playing 3D Blu-ray discs and has been for some time. It was considered weird, therefore, that Sony did not support the format on the PS4 from the beginning. Especially so when Sony Pictures has been a major supporter of 3D movies in the last few years.

Also added is an improvement in sound quality when films or TV shows are played back at one-and-a-half times the normal speed (for scanning to the right point). We're not entirely sure why Sony has decided to move system messages from top right to top left though, although that could be a precursor for a new feature in a forthcoming additional update.

Users can also now set their PS4s to download featured content automatically when in standby mode.

