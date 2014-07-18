PS4 still outselling Xbox One regardless of Microsoft price drop, but Nintendo is the winner in June

Microsoft is not having that good a time of late. Not only has it announced it needs to make 18,000 of its employees redundant globally and, in the process, shut down its Xbox Entertainment Studios and scrap plans for future video content, but it's still struggling to keep up with Sony in terms of next generation console sales.

And that's in spite of ditching the Kinect from new, cheaper Xbox One bundles in an effort to entice people worried about the expense.

Sony has revealed that in the US in June the PS4 once again topped the sales chart. Considering that Microsoft recently revealed that sales of the Xbox One in June experienced a "spike in interest" and were "more than double" comparable sales in May, the PS4 must have done particularly well indeed.

However, the real winner in June, it seems, is Nintendo. Things looked very grim for the Japanese company and, specifically, its Wii U console up to the E3 videogames trade show in LA. Some, Pocket-lint included, had even begun to ring the death knells for the machine, especially after Nintendo itself held such low regard for future sales, predicting it would only shift a further 3.6 million units in the financial year ending in March 2015.

But the release of Mario Kart 8 and the company's strong showing at E3 have seemingly combined to give the Wii U a new lease of life. Nintendo revealed that sales of the console in June went up by 48 per cent year on year. There's life in the old dog yet.

