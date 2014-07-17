Destiny Beta now live for PS4 and PS3, with Destiny Companion app for mobile and web

Anyone who pre-ordered the video game Destiny can now play the official beta that just released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 consoles.

Destiny is a highly anticipated role-playing, first-person shooter video game that features a "mythic science-fiction" open world setting. Bungie, the studio behind the phenomenally successful Halo franchise, is developing the game, and Activision as part of a decade-long publishing deal is publishing it.

Activision has said that gamers can enhance their Destiny Beta experience by using the Destiny Companion app for Android, iOS, and web. It will let them track their progress. In addition, all beta participants can earn an exclusive in-game emblem if they play on 26 July at 10 pm GMT.

Bungie revealed earlier this month the Destiny Beta would launch on 17 July, and that a worldwide launch of Destiny is scheduled for 9 September. The beta has released first for PS4 and PS3 console owners, though Xbox Live Gold subscribers who own an Xbox One or Xbox 360 will get access next on 23 July at 1 PM EST.

You can pre-order Destiny from a number of retailers for £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £44.99 for PS3 and Xbox 360. The beta period will end on 28 July at 2:59 am EST.