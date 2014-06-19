PS4 Pre-Load ensures your games are ready to play on day one

Sony is finally ready to implement one of the features touted when the PS4 was originally launched. Pre-ordered games will now be downloaded in advance of games' release dates so you can play them from the moment they hit, rather than wait for them to install.

PlayStation Pre-Load is available on 10 pre-order titles currently and all games made available for pre-order on the PS Store in future will be capable.

It relies on you leaving your PS4 connected to the internet and in standby mode so games can be downloaded to the hard drive over time, so's not to hamper anything you need to do on the console in the meantime. They will sit in the background ready to play as soon as the release date comes.

The games should start to download up to "several days in advance" and once pre-ordered, you don't have to do anything else. The entire process is automatic from that moment on.

The first game to be available on PlayStation Pre-Load is Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark, which will be released on 24 June. Others also available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store include Battlefield Hardline, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Destiny, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The latter, however, won't be available for some time, so expect a wait.

Sony has also introduced its Pre-Load scheme to PlayStation 3.