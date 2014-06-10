  Sony introduces PlayStation TV at E3, micro console lets users play PS4 in another room for £85 this year

Sony, at E3, has announced its new PlayStation TV. This micro entertainment system extends the PS4 so that users can play it on another screen in a different room.

Released in Japan as PlayStation Vita TV, last November, the system has advanced ready for Europe. The PS TV will use the same system as the Vita TV and comes in a 6.5cm x 10.5cm slim unit. That should mean it will ship with 1GB of internal storage plus ports for Ethernet, USB, Vita game cards, Vita memory cards, as well as support for Wi-Fi.

There is a distinct difference to the box bound to the UK and abroad, from the original. It has the same basic design ethics, but it is black. Other than that, it does the same.

It has an HDMI output and streams video for starters. That means you can use it for more than just gaming, and there will be plenty to watch when you're not gaming.

In the same way that users can play most PS4 games on the screen of their PS Vita owners of the PS TV will be able to play games over the local network. The PS TV will work with both Dualshock 3 and 4 controllers from the PS3 and PS4.

PlayStation Now will also work on PS TV once it's rolled out across Europe fully. That means PS3 games can be played on the unit via streaming. There will be plenty of titles to choose from including those on PS Vita, PSP and classic PS One titles.

Sony PS TV will cost £84.99.

