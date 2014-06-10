  Destiny available to play for PS4 gamers 'this weekend'

Sony has announced that PS4 gamers will be the first to be able to play Destiny, Halo creator Bungie's new first person shooter. As well as release the beta test version of the game exclusively on the console on 17 July, a first look alpha version will be available to play for the entire weekend this weekend coming, starting on Thursday 12 June.

Destiny is tipped to be publisher Activision's biggest new intellectual property for many a year. Some suspect it, like the Call of Duty games, will reap more than $1 billion when it is released on 9 September.

Sony also announced that there will be a dedicated Destiny PS4 bundle released at the same time. And what's more, it will be the company's first all-white version. With white DualShock 4 controller to boot.

Destiny will be a persistently online gaming experience with single and multiplayer aspects intertwining in a game world that is massive.

Pocket-lint will bring you a full first play preview when we've had a chance to check out the latest build during the E3 2014 trade show in Los Angeles this week.