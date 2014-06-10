  Uncharted 4: A Thief's End coming 2015 exclusively for PS4, watch the trailer right here

It was introduced by Andrew House, Sony's president and CEO, as "one last title from one of the finest studios in the world" at the company's E3 media briefing in Los Angeles. It is, of course, the much talked about Uncharted 4. This outing going under the name "A Thief's End".

Of all the E3 press conference unveils it was Uncharted 4 that received the biggest round of applause; the cheering began just at the sight of the Naughty Dog logo appearing on screen. But it was no surprise as such: we knew the title was in development back in November 2013.

There's a lot of weight on this game's shoulders, but not a great deal more was shown off in the new teaser trailer. Check it out below:

Notice the repeated mention of "one last time"? Does that imply it's the last outing for the franchise, or is it all for added hype?

