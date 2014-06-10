Uncharted 4: A Thief's End coming 2015 exclusively for PS4, watch the trailer right here
It was introduced by Andrew House, Sony's president and CEO, as "one last title from one of the finest studios in the world" at the company's E3 media briefing in Los Angeles. It is, of course, the much talked about Uncharted 4. This outing going under the name "A Thief's End".
Of all the E3 press conference unveils it was Uncharted 4 that received the biggest round of applause; the cheering began just at the sight of the Naughty Dog logo appearing on screen. But it was no surprise as such: we knew the title was in development back in November 2013.
There's a lot of weight on this game's shoulders, but not a great deal more was shown off in the new teaser trailer. Check it out below:
Notice the repeated mention of "one last time"? Does that imply it's the last outing for the franchise, or is it all for added hype?
Pocket-lint is scouring the press conferences and exhibition halls at this year's E3 expo in Los Angeles. Be sure to check the site for all the latest gaming news, previews and goodies via out dedicated E3 2014 hub.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
Comments