GTA 5: Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC this autumn

A long-standing rumour can finally be laid to rest: Grand Theft Auto 5 will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this autumn. Next-gen is go, as announced at the Sony media briefing at this year's E3 expo.

For players of the game on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 you needn't start to game from scratch either. All your progress can be transferred from one account to the next, but if it's a full price disc we're not sure we'd be on board with that.

For new players, however, strap in and prepare yourself for a thrill ride like no other in higher definition. GTA5 will squeeze extra graphical fidelity out of the next-gen consoles, but there's no word of additional content featured in the game for the new platforms.

